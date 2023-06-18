Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after attack on call centre employee in Mohali, 2 booked

Day after attack on call centre employee in Mohali, 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 18, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The woman, identified as Alisha Parashar, who resides in Phase-1, Mohali, has suffered fractures in both hands and is undergoing treatment at the female surgery ward of Phase-6 civil hospital

A day after a call centre employee was brutally attacked with a baseball bat and hockey stick by men outside her house in the wee hours of Friday, police have booked two identified persons.

The woman, in her statement to police, said she suspected the role of a woman, with whom her sister had an argument, to be behind the attack (HT Files)

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Industrial Area phase-1 police station.

The woman, identified as Alisha Parashar, who resides in Phase-1, Mohali, has suffered fractures in both hands and is undergoing treatment at the female surgery ward of Phase-6 civil hospital.

The woman, in her statement to police, said she suspected the role of a woman, with whom her sister had an argument, to be behind the attack. Police are probing the matter and a few women have been questioned regarding this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baseball bat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP