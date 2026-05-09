Campaigning ends for Panchkula MC polls; BJP, Congress intensify push on final day

The high-pitched campaigning for the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections ended on Friday evening, with candidates for the mayoral post and 20 ward councillor seats making a final push to woo voters ahead of polling on May 10. Leaders and candidates of all major political parties remain engaged in roadshows ahead of polling on May 10. (HT File)

Leaders and candidates of all major political parties remained engaged in roadshows, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns throughout the day to consolidate support in the concluding hours of the campaign.

On Friday, BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal held public meetings in Mansa Devi Complex Sector 6, near the bus stand, village Kot and village Mattawala. Party leaders and workers accompanied him during the campaign and appealed to voters to support the BJP in both the mayoral and ward elections.

Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj campaigned extensively in Sector 12-A, market areas of Sectors 8, 9 and 10, besides visiting Rajeev Colony. She interacted with residents and traders and sought votes for Congress candidates, promising improved civic infrastructure and better public services.

Concurrently, Aam Aadmi Party mayoral candidate Rajesh Kumar organised roadshows in wards 1, 5 and 6, while party workers also conducted door-to-door campaigns in wards 18, 19 and 20. Kumar claimed that the party was receiving an encouraging response from voters.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) mayoral candidate, Manoj Aggarwal, along with party workers and senior leaders, held a Jansabha in Barwala and met old party supporters on the last day of campaigning.

Independent mayoral candidates Chandan Singh and Karnail Singh also intensified their outreach efforts on the final day, seeking support from residents across different areas of the city.

While the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates in all 20 ward councillor seats, the AAP has fielded candidates in 13 wards and the INLD in seven wards.

A total of 86 candidates are contesting the councillor elections across 20 wards, with several Independents also in the fray.

As many as 2,07,379 voters will decide the fate of candidates in the MC elections. According to official figures, the electorate includes 1,08,927 men, 98,447 women and five transgender voters. The administration has set up 204 polling booths across the 20 wards for smooth conduct of polling.

With years of organisational and electoral experience behind him, BJP candidate Shyam Lal Bansal, 71, known for his long association with the RSS and previous assembly poll contests, is considered a strong contender, particularly among sections of the Aggarwal community. Congress nominee Sudha Bhardwaj, 65, a former state chief of the party’s women’s wing who has held several key organisational positions, is expected to pose a tough challenge in the mayoral race.

Star campaigners, local issues dominate Panchkula MC poll battle

The Panchkula MC election campaign witnessed an intense political battle, with major parties deploying senior leaders, MPs, ministers and celebrities to galvanise support ahead of polling on May 10.

The BJP mounted an aggressive campaign and fielded several senior leaders in Panchkula. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini played a key role in pacifying three rebel BJP workers who entered the fray as Independent candidates after being denied party tickets in their respective wards.

Bhojpuri singer, actor and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari addressed multiple election rallies in support of BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal. Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma also campaigned alongside BJP leaders on the final day of campaigning.

Senior BJP leaders, including state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Haryana revenue minister Vipul Goel, former Assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, also campaigned extensively in support of party candidates.

The Congress, too, brought in its top leadership and star campaigners. Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari campaigned in different parts of Panchkula during the election period.

Corruption charges, voter list row dominate Congress campaign

Congress largely focused its campaign on allegations of corruption in the municipal Corporation and also submitted a memorandum to the State election commission alleging discrepancies in the voters’ list. The party also highlighted various civic issues during their campaign and press conferences.

Meanwhile, remarks made by BJP leader Rekha Sharma during an election rally also triggered a political and legal controversy after former deputy chief minister and sitting MLA Chander Mohan filed a civil suit against her over alleged defamatory comments made during campaigning on April 24.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian campaigned in Panchkula in support of party candidates.

Similarly, the INLD campaign was led by party national president Abhay Singh Chautala and MLA Aditya Chautala, who addressed meetings and campaigned for party nominees across the district.

The BJP and Congress have made several major promises in their election manifestos. However, many of these promises are similar to those made during the 2020 MC elections but remained unfulfilled.