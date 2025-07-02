Canada considers tougher laws to address extremism

Toronto Canada’s justice minister Sean Fraser.

Ottawa is considering new legislation aimed at preventing protests outside key public spaces such as places of worship, schools and community centres, in response to concerns about extremism and public safety.

The proposed law would criminalise the blocking of access to these venues and introduce penalties for individuals found guilty of wilfully intimidating or threatening people attending events there.

Justice minister Sean Fraser emphasised that the law seeks to balance the right to freedom of expression with the protection of religious freedoms, stating, “People need to know that in Canada they are free to pray to the God of their choice and to, at the same time, freely express themselves, but not to the point where you threaten the protected Charter rights of a religious minority.”

The proposal comes nearly eight months after the violent invasion of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton by pro-Khalistan protestors. The demonstrators had targeted the temple over the presence of Indian officials for a consular camp on the premises. This incident, along with other similar events, has raised concerns over the rise of radical elements in the country.

Ritesh Malik, chair of the Canada-India Foundation (CIF), expressed support for stronger measures, calling for a tougher stance against extremism. “Glorification of violence, celebration of violence, extremism should not be allowed to happen anywhere on Canadian soil, not in schools or places of worship,” Malik said. “What’s happening right now is radicalising youth, and violence is being celebrated. That needs to stop.”

Malik’s comments came during the United Against Extremism conference, held in the Greater Toronto Area, which focused on the growing issue of pro-Khalistan radicalism and anti-Semitic extremism in Canada. The conference was organised by the CIF in collaboration with Tafsik Organization, a Jewish civil rights group.

Tafsik’s executive director, Amir Epstein, also voiced support for the proposed legislation. “I think it’s great, and I think it should absolutely happen,” he said. “We need to make sure people aren’t protesting in front of schools, daycares, synagogues, Hindu temples, or churches.”

In the past, Indo-Canadian places of worship have implemented “bubble zones” to protect themselves from pro-Khalistan protestors. For example, in November 2023, Vancouver’s Ross Street Gurdwara was granted an injunction by a local court that prevented protests within a designated area, ensuring the smooth operation of two consular camps. A similar restraining order was issued for the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Toronto.

However, the violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton had a chilling effect on other temples, some of which canceled consular camps after receiving advisories from local law enforcement. Pro-Khalistan groups have also been known to gather at memorials for the victims of the 1985 Air India bombing, though their numbers were notably low at recent memorials marking the 40th anniversary of the attack.