Canada dream shattered: NRI woman booked for abetment 2 months after husband ends life

Two months after a 23-year-old man, Lovepreet Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dhanaula town, the Barnala police have added Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the earlier FIR against his wife Beant Kaur, 21, who is in Canada on a study visa since August 2019, and was booked for cheating on the complaint of her in-laws last month.

Barnala SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the viscera report was awaited and Section 306 of the IPC was incorporated in the FIR. Earlier the police had booked Beant Kaur under section section 420 of the IPC at the Dhanaula police station.

The case is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) and the new Section was added on August 27 after getting the viscera report.

The report of Lovepreet’s death and alleged cheating by his NRI wife was shared widely on social media, prompting Punjabi media in Canada to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lovepreet’s father Balwinder Singh of Khote Gobindpura village near Dhanaula town had stated that the wedding of his son with Beant, a resident of Khuddi Kalan village, was solemnised on August 2, 2019, after which she went to Canada to study on August 17 2019.

He claimed that he had spent ₹25 lakh on her studies but his son Lovepreet was upset as she did not take him abroad as promised and eventually stopped communicating with him.

Beant had denied allegations of cheating on social media platforms. She said that she tried to bring Lovepreet to Canada but could not due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, locals and kin of the deceased held a protest seeking a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Beant and her family members.

Chief of Dhanaula police station Vishavjeet Singh Maan said that the SIT was investigating the case and charges of abetment to suicide were added after probe.