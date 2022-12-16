Canada-based gangster Landa behind Tarn Taran RPG attack: Punjab Police chief

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Friday said Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa was the mastermind behind the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Sarhali police station in the border district of Tarn Taran on December 9.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Yadav said that seven of the accused involved in the attack have been arrested. Two of them are juveniles.

On Monday, police said that the RPG was smuggled from Pakistan and recovered by the suspects from a location shared on a mobile app. Yadav, who had visited the site, had also said that it was military-grade hardware suspected to have been smuggled from across the border. “There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts,” the DGP had said

This is the second such attack in the state in the last seven months. On May 9, an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

According to Punjab Police officials, the two youngsters who hurled the RPG are locals and don’t have a strong criminal background. “They were lured by foreign-based gangsters and pro-Khalistani elements to carry out the attack in exchange for money,” an official said.

The RPG was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran around 11.30pm on December 9. The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the wall of the Saanjh Kendra.

Security of all police buildings was strengthened after the attack.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of additional director general of police (internal security) RN Dhoke, while ADGP (counter-intelligence) Amit Prasad camped in Amritsar.

In the Mohali RPG attack, the police arrested 12 of the 13 accused. One accused, Deepak from Jhajjar, is absconding.

