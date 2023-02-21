Canada-based NRIs pledge 250-cr investment in Moga’s Baghapurana

Moga

Following an appeal of Aam Aadmi Party’s Baghapurana MLA, two Canada-based NRI’s who belong the constituency pledged new projects with an estimated investment of ₹250 crore.

Promising a hospitality project in Moga’s Baghapurana, Canada-based NRI Sukh Brar, who belong to Gill village, said he has already taken all necessary approvals for the project. “I am so motivated that we are coming up with this project by investing ₹150 crore in the hospitality sector. The project will have shopping mall with showrooms of international brands. This project will include setting up dispatch rooms of Canada-based trucking companies. Truck dispatchers will schedule freight deliveries and arrange pickups of shipments and parcels through online system while sitting in Moga,” he said.

Another NRI Kuldeep Sharma said he will set up a manufacturing plant of steel used in construction by investing ₹100 crore.

MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said that Sukh Gill’s project has already started. “While I have already talked to chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sharma’s project. The government assured speedy approvals and we will provide 15 acres for the plant,” he said.

“Apart from this we have three more projects of NRIs in the pipeline. We are in talks with a Canada-based NRI, who has a glass manufacturing factory in China,” he said.