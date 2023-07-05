Khalistan rally unacceptable, safety of Indian diplomats top priority: Canada

Toronto :The Canadian government has described the proposed rally by pro-Khalistan elements to Indian missions in the country as “unacceptable”, which has caused concerns over the safety of its senior envoys.

Canadian minister of national defence Anita Anand.

In a statement released on Twitter on Monday evening, Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, said: “Canada takes its obligations under Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable.”

A similar statement was also tweeted by minister of national defence Anita Anand, who said: “The materials posted online for a protest on July 8 are unacceptable, and they do not represent Canadians. Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously.”

The threat perception over the security of Indian missions and envoys has escalated after pro-Khalistan elements put out a poster with violent imagery, the words ‘Kill India’ and photographs of its high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verna, consul general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava and consul general in Vancouver Manish.

India has already communicated its concerns to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security, and local police in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

Security worries have increased following reports of an incident of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

A senior Indian official said these details were being shared with Canadian authorities and they were being “sensitised” to these issues.

The official added that security patrols at the missions in Canada already appear to have been enhanced by law enforcement agencies.

A poster, similar to those targeting officials in Canada, was circulated featuring the India’s ambassador to Washington Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul General in SF TV Nagendra Prasad.

“The arson in the US proves the danger of violence is real,” a senior Indian official said.

The so-called ‘Khalistan freedom rally’ is being organised in the name of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. One will leave from a business centre in the town of Malton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA to the Indian Consulate in Toronto. Another will leave from the gurdwara, which was headed by Nijjar, to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

