Indian diplomats in Australia threatened by Khalistani extremists; New Delhi in touch with authorities

Nearly a month after Khalistani extremists threatened Indian diplomats in Canada, the Indian diplomats in Australia too are being intimidated by the extremist elements, Australia Today reported. A poster has been circulated on social media by the extremist elements having pictures of both diplomats.(ANI)

The High Commissioner of India in Australia, Manpreet Vohra and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Sushil Kumar are being threatened by Khalistan extremists.

A poster has been circulated on social media by the extremist elements having pictures of both diplomats and the text reading "Faces of Shaheed Nijjar's killers in Australia," Australia Today reported.

Terry Milewski, a Candian journalist and former CBC correspondent also tweeted on the issue and shared the poster issued by Khalistani elements.

"Now, after targeting Indian diplomats in Canada, the menacing Khalistani posters have spread to Australia. Again, both High Commissioner and Consul-General are pictured and named as "Killers" of "Shaheed" Nijjar. A march on the Indian embassy in Melbourne is set for July 8," Milewski said in a tweet.

The issue has also drawn stern criticism from New Delhi. An Indian official told the Australia based news platform that the Indian authorities are taking the issue very seriously and are in touch with Australian officials.

"We all should condemn this terror, Melbourne is the third best city to live in and here the democratic values and harmony of the community are being destroyed by few. Indian Authorities are taking this very seriously and are in touch with relevant Australian officials," Australia Today quoted the official.

The Australian government has also ensured the security of foreign missions and their staff in the country.

"The Australian Government takes seriously its obligations under the Vienna Convention to ensure the security of foreign missions and their staff in the country. Australia does not tolerate hate speech, violence, or threats of violence. Any threat to accredited officials residing in Australia will be investigated," Australia Today quoted the spokesperson of the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This comes on the heels of the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India and with National Investigation Agency (NIA) announcing a bounty for his arrest.

Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in the parking area in Canada's Surrey, according to a report in Vancouver Sun.

Since the killing of designated terrorist Nijjar, the Khalistani extremists are targeting Indian diplomats in Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom and Australia.

Ambassador of India in USA Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco Dr TV Nagendra Prasad were also threatened and targeted the same way with posters, Australia Today reported.

Earlier on Sunday, some pro-Khalistani elements candalised and attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department and so staffers were harmed.

The US strongly condemned the incident and called it a criminal offence.

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet on Monday (local time).