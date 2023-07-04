Canada slams 'unacceptable' Khalistani rally, says Indian diplomats' safety key

The Canadian government has described the proposed rally by pro-Khalistan elements to Indian missions in the country as 'unacceptable', which has caused concerns over the safety of its senior envoys. In a statement released on Twitter on Monday evening, Melanie Joly, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, said, "Canada takes its obligations under Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable." Members of Khalistani separatist groups and others protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington, D.C. in the United States. (File)

A similar statement was also tweeted by minister of national defence Anita Anand, who said, "The materials posted online for a protest on July 8 are unacceptable, and they do not represent Canadians. Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously."

New Delhi briefs Ottawa

The threat perception over the security of Indian missions and envoys has escalated after pro-Khalistan elements put out a poster with violent imagery, the words ‘Kill India’ and photographs of its High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma, Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava and Consul General in Vancouver Manish.

India has already communicated its concerns to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security, and local police in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

Attack in United States

Security worries have increased following reports of an incident of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. A senior Indian official said these details were being shared with Canadian authorities and they were being 'sensitised' to these issues. The official added that security patrols at the missions in Canada already appear to have been enhanced by law enforcement agencies.

A poster, similar to those targeting officials in Canada, was circulated featuring the India's Ambassador to Washington Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul General in SF TV Nagendra Prasad. "The arson in the US proves the danger of violence is real," a senior Indian official said.

On Sunday, the protest was criticised by the high commissioner. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Verma said, "In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided."

What does the Vienna Convention say?

Under the Vienna Conventions on consular relations, the 'receiving State is under a special duty to take all appropriate steps to protect the consular premises against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the consular post or impairment of its dignity.'

Protest after Nijjar's kiling

The so-called Khalistan Freedom Rally is being organised in the name of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. One will leave from a business center in the town of Malton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA to the Indian Consulate in Toronto. Another will leave from the gurdwara, which was headed by Nijjar, to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

Pro-Khalistan elements have accused India of being behind Nijjar's killing.

SFJ’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun described it as an 'assassination'.

However, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT, investigating the killing, has not ascribed any motive while it seeks the murderers.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges. The National Investigation Agency or NIA had announced an award of ₹10 lakh in July last year for information leading to his capture. None of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.

Protests during Amritpal Singh manhunt

Prior to the latest incident at the SF Consulate, on March 23, pro-Khalistan agitators, protesting the hunt for Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh, who was absconding at that time, breached the security perimeter to the High Commission in Ottawa and the incident is being probed by Ottawa Police.

Similar instances occurred elsewhere during the March protests, with attempts to cut down the Indian flag from the building housing the Indian Consulate in Vancouver and the tricolour being burned in front of the Consulate in Toronto.

