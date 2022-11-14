Candidates bear the brunt of strike by Punjab Roadways, PRTC staff

High drama was witnessed at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 here on Sunday as hundreds of commuters were stranded due to the strike by the Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees.

The exam for the posts of forest guard in the Punjab government was conducted on Sunday and many of test centres were in Chandigarh.

As per police officials, at least 700 people from Punjab had come to take the exam in Chandigarh, but were left a harried lot. They had come from places like Patiala and Sangrur. Finally, after efforts of CTU, some buses were pressed into service. Passengers could be even seen travelling on the top of the buses. Many local passengers also faced issues and it took a couple of hours for the situation to normalise.