Chandigarh Carnival: Three days of talent and fun kick off with parade

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the three-day Chandigarh Carnival 2023 at Leisure Valley, Sector 10.

Students of Government College of Art with their floats during a parade organised on the inaugural day of Chandigarh Carnival that kicked off at Leisure Valley in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The theme for this year’s carnival is “Candy Land” and accordingly, the Leisure Valley was covered in pastel colours.

Purohit flagged off a parade of the floats representing the spirit of the carnival and thereafter declared it open.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, mayor Anup Gupta and other senior UT officers were present on the occasion. The guests toured thevenue, stopping by exhibitions and stalls where they were greeted by artistes from various states.

Purohit also stopped by the vintage cars displayed in the courtyard of the Government Museum and Art Gallery.

The opening night of the carnival featured a live performance from the Harmony of the Pines police band from Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday and Sunday, the carnival will continue to feature cultural performances, while offering an array of food and merchandise stalls.

Singers Kailash Kher and Babbu Mann are scheduled to perform live at the events planned on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.