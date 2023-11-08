Cap on fuel-run vehicles in Chandigarh: Purohit calls meeting amid HC proceedings

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday summoned a meeting with top officials to discuss the issue of cap on fuel-run vehicles amid proceedings on the matter in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

As per automobile dealers, as many as 700 locals have made bookings for the purchase of fuel-run two-wheelers in Chandigarh on Dhanteras, which falls on November 10. (Mint photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 29, the administration had stopped registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE) after the target fixed for 2023-24 in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy was achieved. As a result, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in the city till April 2024.

UT’s team, which had a tough time convincing the high court about their decision, took time from court to discuss the matter again with the administration and by evening, the officials said the governor had called a meeting.

As per automobile dealers, as many as 700 locals have made bookings for the purchase of fuel-run two-wheelers on Dhanteras, which falls on November 10. However, registration can’t be done as quota kept for this category under the EV policy has got exhausted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fresh petition was filed in the high court on Tuesday by the Federation of Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers seeking quashing of the policy and changes effected from time to time. It was taken up for hearing by the bench of acting chief justice, which ordered immediate listing of the same before the bench which was to hear a pending petition on the issue during the day.

Later, it was taken up by the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia, which taking note of issues raised, posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The plea says Centre’s guidelines on promotion of electric vehicles were not for the purpose of capping. More than 50% vehicles that come to Chandigarh were from outside, mostly from neighbouring states, and further there was no such ban or cap in adjoining areas of Mohali and Panchkula, adding that it would be an exercise in futility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea says the decision taken will not only cause revenue losses to the administration but also affect common citizens who cannot afford to spend lakhs on vehicles needed for daily commute.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!