Capt announces setting up of Bhagat Kabir Chair in GNDU

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced setting up a Bhagat Kabir Chair in Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, ₹10 crore for the development of Bhagat Kabir Bhawan in Jalandhar.

On the occasion of Bhagat Kabir Jayanti, the CM also announced that the government will soon disburse ₹560 crore to landless farm labourers under the debt waiver scheme.

Virtually joining the people in paying respects to the 15th century mystic poet and saint Bhagat Kabir during a state-level function in Jalandhar, the CM said the Chair to commemorate Sant Kabir would undertake research on the life and philosophy of the great mystic poet. The Bhagat Kabir Bhawan, he said, would be built over 0.77 acres, of which 13,000 sq feet covered area would house a community hall with a seating capacity of 500. Of the ₹10 crore, ₹3 crore would be spent on the construction and ₹7 crore towards the land cost, he added.

Referring to the post matric SC scholarship scheme, Amarinder said that the state government had released 100% funds during the 2020-21 academic session and had also amicably resolved the issue of pending payments with private colleges, which had been told not to withhold the roll number of any student.

Slamming the Centre for abruptly withdrawing from the scheme, thus jeopardising the future of our students, the CM said the state government had launched Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship Scheme to bail out the students left in the lurch by the Centre’s decision, forcing the central government to also restore the scheme. Though the state had paid its 40% share, the central government was yet to release its funds, he added.

Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora urged the people to follow the path shown by Bhagat Kabir, who vehemently opposed the prevalent caste system during his times. On MLA (Jalandhar West) Sushil Kumar Rinku’s request, the CM asked the sports department to examine the suggestion for an exclusive sports park for women in Jalandhar.