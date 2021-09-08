Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt Cook: Punjab CM to churn out mouth-watering delicacies for Olympic medallists
chandigarh news

Capt Cook: Punjab CM to churn out mouth-watering delicacies for Olympic medallists

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will host a dinner for Olympic medal winners at his farmhouse near Chandigarh on Wednesday.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will be cooking pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo, Zarda rice among other delicacies for the Olympic medal winners. (HT photo)

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will host a dinner for Punjab’s Olympic medal winners and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.

Amarinder will host the dinner at his Siswan farmhouse near here and cook a lavish meal for them as promised.

“From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he is hosting for them tomorrow!” the chief minister’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Jalandhar cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, who is a former India hockey captain, is also expected to join them.

The chief minister, while honouring the Olympic medal winners at a ceremony here on August 12, had promised to host a dinner for them, promising to cook for them.

“I am not too fond of eating but I do like cooking. I will cook for all of you,” he told them.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab govt seeks 42,000 crore cash credit limit from RBI for upcoming paddy procurement season

Haryana starts registrations for e-auction of commercial sites

Dreaded gangster nabbed after a hot chase in Sangrur

Indian Air Force presents MiG 21 to Chandigarh’s Kendriya Vidyalaya
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP