Carjackers shoot 30-year-old Tarn Taran man dead in Amritsar

A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne robbers under a flyover near Khilchian village in Amritsar district on Saturday when he tried to stop them from snatching his car at gunpoint.

The deceased was identified as Arshdeep Singh of Allowal village in Tarn Taran district. The victim, who suffered a bullet injury on his left shoulder, was rushed to a private hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said a case was registered against two unidentified persons on the statement of Amritpal Singh, the deceased’s cousin. “We have started investigation and are trying to identify the accused,” he added.

The complainant said he along with Arshdeep and Germandeep Singh was traveling in a car and they stopped under the flyover near Khilchian. “In the meantime, two bike-borne men came towards us from the road leading to Khilchian and opened fire. We stepped back and the robbers got into the car.

But Arshdeep rushed towards the car and tried to get hold of one of the robbers from the window of co-passenger seat. The man fired at him and fled from the spot along with his aide in the car,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Khilchian police station.