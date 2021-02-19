Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh

The UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)

Andrew Ayre, the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh, completes his four-year tenure and will be handing over charge to his successor, Caroline Rowett, next week.

Rowett, the UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti, will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India.

“She is looking forward to meeting you all as soon as she has completed her self-isolation,” Ayre said.

