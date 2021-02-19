Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
Andrew Ayre, the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh, completes his four-year tenure and will be handing over charge to his successor, Caroline Rowett, next week.
Rowett, the UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti, will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India.
“She is looking forward to meeting you all as soon as she has completed her self-isolation,” Ayre said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MC House meeting on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, diesel crosses ₹80 mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula plot allotment case: ED springs surprise by filing chargesheet before CBI could
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cabinet okays jobs for kin of 4 minors killed in Maur blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab budget to be presented on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan, Akal Takht urges Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPhil students allowed to return to Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox