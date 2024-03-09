 Cart puller killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cart puller killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

Cart puller killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2024 06:07 AM IST

The victim’s son Akashdeep reported to Chandigarh Police that his father was on his way home, when a speeding car hit him

A 59-year-old cart puller was killed after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler in a hit-and-run accident on the Sector 42/43 dividing road on Thursday evening.

Chandigarh Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from various nearby intersections to trace the absconding driver. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Santosh Saroop of Kajheri village, said police. His son Akashdeep reported to police that his father was on his way home, when a speeding car hit him. He was rushed to PGIMER, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the victim received severe head injuries.

They are scrutinising CCTV footage from various nearby intersections to trace the absconding driver. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

