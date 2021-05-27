Cases continue to dip as 438 test positive in Ludhiana

The number of fresh coronavirus cases continued to dip in Ludhiana with the district recording less than 500 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The district recorded 438 fresh cases even as 20 more people succumbed to the contagion.

Out of the 20 people claimed by the virus, 13 are men and seven women. The youngest to succumb was a 34-year-old man of Jagraon, while the oldest was a 77-year-old woman of Vikas Nagar. Six of the deceased were in their sixties, five in their seventies, four in their fifties, three in their thirties and two in their forties.

The number of active cases now stand at 6,629. The figure has fallen below the 7,000-mark for the first time in a month.

Since the Covid outbreak, Ludhiana has clocked 82,424 cases while 73,867 people have recovered. At present, there are 51 patients on ventilator support in different hospitals of the city.