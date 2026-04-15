Cash crunch: Man from Ludhiana battles costs to save ailing mother, seeks aid from state

Five days after the Vrindavan boat tragedy that claimed at least 15 lives, its aftermath continues to haunt families in Punjab, with a Ludhiana man now struggling to arrange funds for the treatment of his critically ill mother.

Rekha Jain, one of the survivor of Vrindavan Boat Tragedy. (HT Photo)

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Rekha Jain, 55, a resident of Jagraon, remains on ventilator support, at a hospital in Chandigarh, after she inhaled water when an overcrowded boat capsized in the Yamuna on April 10. Her son, Shwet Jain, who survived the incident, is now grappling with mounting medical expenses as her condition remains critical.

The mother-son duo had travelled to Vrindavan as part of a group of around 130 pilgrims from Ludhiana. The trip turned tragic within moments when their boat reportedly collided with a floating structure of a pontoon bridge and overturned.

Rekha was initially admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan but was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Monday as her condition deteriorated. The family, however, has alleged that she did not receive timely medical attention there.

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{{^usCountry}} “She was left on a stretcher for nearly half an hour. The ward was overcrowded and her oxygen levels were dropping. We were told a ventilator could not be arranged immediately,” said Shwet. “We had no option but to shift her to a private hospital.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She was left on a stretcher for nearly half an hour. The ward was overcrowded and her oxygen levels were dropping. We were told a ventilator could not be arranged immediately,” said Shwet. “We had no option but to shift her to a private hospital.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private facility in Chandigarh, where the family has already spent ₹39,000. With further expenses expected, Shwet said he is struggling to cope. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private facility in Chandigarh, where the family has already spent ₹39,000. With further expenses expected, Shwet said he is struggling to cope. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I earn ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month. My father passed away years ago. My mother is my only support. I cannot afford these hospital bills,” he said, appealing to the Punjab government for financial assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I earn ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month. My father passed away years ago. My mother is my only support. I cannot afford these hospital bills,” he said, appealing to the Punjab government for financial assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tragedy has left several families in Ludhiana, particularly in Jagraon, devastated. In some cases, entire families were wiped out, while only a few members survived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy has left several families in Ludhiana, particularly in Jagraon, devastated. In some cases, entire families were wiped out, while only a few members survived. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have confirmed that at least 15 bodies have been recovered so far, while one person remains missing. Allegations of negligence have also surfaced, with claims that safety measures were inadequate and passengers were not provided life jackets.

For Shwet, however, the tragedy is far from over, as he races against time and resources to keep his mother alive.

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