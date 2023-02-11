Cash, jewellery stolen from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh

Cash worth ₹4.20 lakh and 230 gm gold jewellery was stolen from an advocate’s house in Sector 20.

The advocate, Gaurav Sahota, told the police that he was a practising lawyer at the district courts in Sector 43, while his wife worked there as a clerk.

On February 8, after returning home from work around 6.45 pm, they found their entire house ransacked, and ₹4.20 lakh cash, along with approximately 230 gm gold jewellery, one silver bangle and one silver glass, stolen.

Police said the thieves entered the house after breaking the main door’s latch. A theft and house trespass case has been registered at the Sector-19 police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF:

Newborn girl found dead in Maloya

Chandigarh The body of a newborn girl was found near a sanitation hardware shop on Jhampur Road in Maloya on Thursday. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to get clue about the accused. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

Fazilka man held with 18 gm heroin

Chandigarh Police arrested a man hailing from Fazilka after recovering 18 gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Surender Singh, 34, was caught near the Sector-45C/D turn. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-34 police station.