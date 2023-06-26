2.19-cr heist: Lookout notice against cash management company employee

Four months after an employee of a cash management company fled with ₹2.19-crore, the police have issued a look out circular (LOC) for his arrest. The police received information that the accused has escaped to Dubai. The accused had left a cash container at the company office with ₹ 26.80 lakh and fled with rest of the money. (HT File Photo)

The accused Harminder Singh of Ballowal village, who worked as cash van custodian at Radiant Cash Management service, had fled with the cash on February 28. The division number 6 police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) following the statement of the manager at the cash management company, Kamal Krishan of Ballowal.

The accused along with a gunman Sohan Singh had gone to collect cash from various banks on February 28 in a cash van. They had collected ₹1-crore in cash from AU Small Finance Bank at Pakhowal road. Later, they had collected ₹1.46-crore from AU Small finance Bank on Mall Road.

Kamal Krishan said that the accused had dropped gunman Sohan Singh near Gill Road before fleeing with the stolen cash. The accused had left a cash container at the company office with ₹26.80 lakh. On finding the deficient cash, the cash management employees tried to contact Harminder Singh but he was incommunicado. Later, they informed the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that a case under Sections 408 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Two days after the theft, the accused went to Dubai and now his family members are being questioned, police said.