CAT 2021 results: Four from Ludhiana secure above 99 percentile

Four city lads have secured above 99 percentile in IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. IIM Ahmadabad has announced the CAT 2021 results in which two city students have acquired 99.74 percentile.

Ankit Bedi

Ankit Bedi, 24, who has got 99.74 percentile, said this is his second attempt in the exam.

He works as a pre-sales consultant in a company in Bengaluru and has done B. Tech (mechanical) from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. A resident of New Shimlapuri, Ankit said his mother Renu Bedi is a homemaker, while he had lost his father in 2018, to a cardiac arrest. His younger sister Priyanka is pursuing her B. Tech degree.

He said he used to study in the mornings and regularly took mocks tests to assess himself.

Ankit wants to be a brand manager and live his father’s dream of pursuing a master degree from IIM Bengaluru.

Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma, 24, has secured 99.74 percentile and for him too, it was a second attempt. He currently works as an assistant manager in a Gurgaon-based consultancy.

Nikhil did his B.Tech (production and industrial engineering) from IIT Roorkee. A resident of Civil Lines, Nikhil is fond of football and athletics. His mother Meena Sharma is a homemaker and his father Bishan Sharma is in the printing business.

His wants become a social entrepreneur and secure a seat in IIM Ahmadabad or Bengaluru.

As he has a full time job, he used to study three to four hours daily and also take mock tests.

Abhishek Jain

Abhishek Jain, 21, of Raman Enclave of Rishi Nagar has secured 99.19 percentile. He is pursuing a five-year integrated programme in management from IIM Indore.

His mother Richee Jain is a homemaker and his father Ravi Jain is in the hosiery business. His elder brother Abhinav Jain is pursuing LLB. Jain wants to be a business consultant and wishes to pursue his masters from IIM Ahmadabad. He had appeared in an integrated program in management aptitude test, which is similar to CAT, which helped him be clear about concepts and patterns of the exam. Abhishek likes to play chess and play musical instruments in free time.

Sanyam Gupta

Sanyam Gupta, 20, a resident of Tagore Nagar, has secured 99.06 percentile in his first attempt. He is pursuing B.Com (Hons) from Kirori Mal College, Delhi.

His mother Kanchan Garg is a homemaker and father Pramod Gupta is in the hosiery business. He wants to secure a seat in IIM Lucknow and become a marketing manager. Sanyam said he had planned everything in advance and followed it strictly. He used to study for 3 to 4 hours daily.