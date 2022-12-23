CAT result: 20 B-school aspirants score 99 percentile in Chandigarh tricity

At least 20 students from the tricity area scored a 99% percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) – the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and top business schools in the country– the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that took place on November 27, 2022. This year, IIM Bangalore had conducted the entrance test.

One of the toppers, Sagaljit Singh, an engineering student at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology (CCET), who scored 99.76 percentile, said, “I have been preparing for CAT since my sixth semester. Focus, consistency and practice are key for success in the examination. I took 45 mock tests and a thorough analysis helped me improve accuracy.”

Another student, Himanshu, who graduated from Punjab Engineering College and is at present working with an IT firm, secured a 99.56 percentile. He credited his success to experimenting with multiple mock tests.

Apart from engineers, CAT is now also becoming popular with commerce and humanities students, as most IIMs have different criteria for non-engineers to ensure optimum balance.

Hirdesh Madan, the co-founder of a coaching institute, said, “The announcement came out of the blue as the website had said that the result would be declared in the second week of January. The pandemic could be the leading factor behind the deviation from set timelines, so that the next round of B-school interviews could be conducted smoothly, unaffected by the infection.”