CBI arrests Kalka railway station clerk for accepting 10k bribe

A clerk posted at the Kalka railway station has been arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹10,000 bribe to release pending arrears of tough location allowance (TLA).

The accused, identified as Rajneesh, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Rajneesh, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the case was initiated following a complaint by Himanshu Singh, a native of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh who is currently residing in Sai Majra, Sector 58, Mohali. Singh alleged that his father, Sunder, who retired as a trackman from Taksal railway station on August 31, 2023, had not received his TLA arrears.

To secure the pending dues, Sunder submitted an application on April 18, 2026, at the office of the senior section engineer, Kalka railway station, Northern Railway. When the complainant met Rajneesh on May 5 regarding the matter, the clerk allegedly informed him that the arrears amounted to approximately ₹74,000 and demanded ₹14,000 as a bribe for processing the release.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that Rajneesh later reduced the demand to ₹10,000 after Singh expressed his inability to pay the original amount. He also allegedly threatened that the arrears would not be released if the bribe was not paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that Rajneesh later reduced the demand to ₹10,000 after Singh expressed his inability to pay the original amount. He also allegedly threatened that the arrears would not be released if the bribe was not paid. {{/usCountry}}

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