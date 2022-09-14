CBI conducts raids at various places in Haryana in J&K police recruitments case
The CBI searches were conducted around 36 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Rewari
: A six-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at various places in Haryana, including the house of a former government official in Karnal, in a case related to irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement issued by the CBI, the searches were conducted around 36 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Rewari. Besides this, raid was also conducted at the house of former chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and then Controller of Examination of JKSSB.
Incriminating documents and digital evidence have so far been recovered during searches, it said.
As per the information, the team raided house number 1694 in Sector 9 of Karnal in the morning and remained there till afternoon. The house remained locked from inside.
The house belongs to Seva Ram, who was posted as the state agriculture development officer in Haryana agriculture department. He died one-and-a-half years ago and his two sons Bijender and Harinder live in the house with their families and mother. Bijender runs a tour and travels agency, while Harinder works in a private company. The family members also remained inside the house during the raid as nobody was allowed to go outside.
The CBI sleuths were reportedly examining documents and took some with them but no disclosure about the recovery was made. The raiding team also interacted with the neighbours, as per the information.
The investigation has revealed alleged payment of ₹ 20 to 30 lakhs by willing candidates and their families to the accused for access to the question paper before the commencement of the examination.
In this regard, the involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving and retired personnel of CRPF, J&K police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light, the statement said. ENDS
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
