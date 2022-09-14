CBI conducts raids at various places in Haryana in J&K police recruitments case

: A six-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at various places in Haryana, including the house of a former government official in Karnal, in a case related to irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, the searches were conducted around 36 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Rewari. Besides this, raid was also conducted at the house of former chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and then Controller of Examination of JKSSB.

Incriminating documents and digital evidence have so far been recovered during searches, it said.

As per the information, the team raided house number 1694 in Sector 9 of Karnal in the morning and remained there till afternoon. The house remained locked from inside.

The house belongs to Seva Ram, who was posted as the state agriculture development officer in Haryana agriculture department. He died one-and-a-half years ago and his two sons Bijender and Harinder live in the house with their families and mother. Bijender runs a tour and travels agency, while Harinder works in a private company. The family members also remained inside the house during the raid as nobody was allowed to go outside.

The CBI sleuths were reportedly examining documents and took some with them but no disclosure about the recovery was made. The raiding team also interacted with the neighbours, as per the information.

The investigation has revealed alleged payment of ₹ 20 to 30 lakhs by willing candidates and their families to the accused for access to the question paper before the commencement of the examination.

In this regard, the involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving and retired personnel of CRPF, J&K police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light, the statement said. ENDS