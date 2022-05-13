CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate him in a terrorism case.

The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat.

They were dismissed after their arrest on the complaint of Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused’s premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.

“As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside, but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, identified its officials allegedly involved in the matter and affected their arrests, Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service,” said a statement issued by CBI on Thursday.

The four SIs have also been booked under Sections 120-B, 323, 352, 365, 388 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the CBI office in Sector 30, Chandigarh.

The accused were produced before a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody. CBI will be interrogating them about the involvement of other officials in the extortion bid, as the complainant had told CBI that more people were waiting outside his office when he was forcibly taken away by the accused.

Raided complainant’s office on Tuesday night

In his complaint, Dogra, a partner in Ocean Global Solutions at IT Park, Chandigarh, said the four officials came to his cabin one by one on Tuesday night.

“They threatened me that there is a complaint from Interpol about my links with terrorists and that my firm is involved in anti-national activities,” Dogra stated, adding that when he asked for proof, SI Sumit slapped him and threatened him of arrest if he didn’t pay ₹1 crore.

Sumit then forcibly took him to the parking area and compelled him to drive his car, as all accused got inside in his car. Initially, they asked him to drive to the CBI office in Sector 30, but then told him to take them to his house in Ludhiana.

“They told me to call my brother and ask him to come to Ambala with ₹25 lakh by 11 am on Wednesday. But I refused,” Dogra told CBI.

As per the complainant, while he drove his car around, one of its tyres got punctured. While changing the tyre, he managed to call up his partner and shared his location.

After about 15 minutes, his partner, Sunny Verma, and his firm’s employees reached the spot, which was followed by a scuffle with the CBI officials, during which Dogra ran towards the forest area and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police reached the area and detained the four accused, before handing them over to CBI.

