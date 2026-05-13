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CBI, ED raids in Punjab: AAP alleges political vendetta

AAP state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora said that central agencies were being systematically misused to target opposition voices and governments that refuse to bow down

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh

Arora criticised the central government for bypassing coordination mechanisms, asserting that Punjab could not be intimidated or controlled like other states. (HT File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday reacted strongly to raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a minister, officials and real estate developers in the state, alleging that the action was nothing but political vendetta driven by the BJP-led central government.

AAP state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora said that central agencies were being systematically misused to target opposition voices and governments that refuse to bow down. “The BJP is openly using agencies like the CBI and ED to serve its political interests instead of ensuring justice and transparency. The raids are politically motivated and aimed at pressuring Punjab’s governance system,” he told the media. Arora added that any investigation must follow due process and established protocol.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI, ED raids in Punjab: AAP alleges political vendetta
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI, ED raids in Punjab: AAP alleges political vendetta
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