CBI files chargesheet in graft case involving power grid corporation official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet naming 12 accused in an illegal gratification case involving the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) executive director.

The investigating agency has named two more companies along with the employees of M/s Tata projects Limited at Noida in the chargesheet submitted to a CBI court in Panchkula.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 5, 2022, after CBI received information that PGCIL executive director BS Jha was taking bribes for official work.

The chargesheet mentions Jha, in conspiracy with others, was involved in extending favours to the private company for “various works” viz preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, price variation clause, related to PGCIL contracts in lieu of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.

It further mentions that the said company has bagged works for seven packages, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Apart from Jha and his wife Seema Jha, the Tata Projects’ officials who have been named in the chargesheet are executive vice president Desh Raj Pathak, assistant V-P and business head (distribution) R N Singh, regional project manager Nafeej Hussain Khan and employees Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey — with allegations including facilitating and extending undue favours in the matter of various works like preparation of inflated bills.

In April, 2022, a ₹5 lakh bribe had allegedly been delivered at Jha’s residence in Gurugram. Seema Jha informed her husband, who was in Arunachal Pradesh at the time, of the same. Then in July, 2022, RN Singh and employee Randheer Kumar planned to meet Jha at his residence to deliver the pending bribe amount for getting a proposal approved by him.

With CBI receiving the information and having the phone calls on surveillance, teams searched the house and seized ₹91 lakh. Of this, ₹10 lakh were recovered from the room where the employees of Tata Projects had allegedly met BS Jha for granting favours.

More than one companies involved: Chargesheet

The chargesheet also mentions involvement of other companies: “Investigation revealed that in March 2022, BS Jha demanded a bribe ₹2.4 lakh from Jaideep Jain, director of M/s Tesla Transformers (India) Limited, in lieu of bills being cleared by the power grid. This bribe was received by his wife at the residence.”

Jha also allegedly sought a bribe of ₹5 lakh from Mahendra Khetan, who supervises the M/s Neccon Power and Infra Ltd, Assam. Chief executive officer (CEO) of the company gave directions to pay the bribe.

Other accused include Jaideep Jain, Payal Khadria, Mahendra Kheran, M/s Tesia Transformers (India) Ltd through its directors and M/s Neccon Power and Infra Limited.

In the chargesheet, CBI had pleaded with the court to summon the accused.The chargesheet adds that investigation with regard to bribes obtained by Jha from other companies is undergoing and a supplementary report will be submitted.

