CBI officer killed in Jammu road mishap, family demands probe

A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle skidded off the road while crossing a speed breaker at bus stand area in Jammu during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police officers said. A resident of Paloura, Sharma was returning home on his Royal Enfield motorcycle at the time of the accident. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Prashant Sharma, 52, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Central Bureau of Investigation. A resident of Paloura, Sharma was returning home on his Royal Enfield motorcycle at the time of the accident.

“The officer suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu. In view of his injuries, the family decided to shift him to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana but he died en route,” the officer added.

His post-mortem was later conducted at the GMCH. The family of the deceased has demanded a thorough probe.

Sharma had reportedly investigated JKPSI and JE recruitment scams. A case under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation has been initiated.