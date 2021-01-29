CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they said. The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI in the two states

“In view of the large number of complaints of irregularities in FCI godowns, the CBI is conducting joint surprise checks in Punjab and Haryana. It is a part of preventive vigilance,” the CBI spokesperson said.

The raids, which began on Thursday night, resumed on Friday morning in at least 60 godowns belonging to state agencies such as Pungrain and the state warehousing corporation in Punjab.

The CBI teams, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, took samples for quality and quantity and sent them for examination.

Terming it a routine check, officers of Punjab’s food and civil supplies department confirmed that the raids were conducted in godowns in Bathinda, Dhuri, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Moga, Khanna, Patiala and Jagraon.

The department clarified that the foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the FCI.