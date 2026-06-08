CBI searches six premises in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi in 661-crore misappropriation fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six locations in connection with the ongoing investigation into ₹661-crore misappropriation fraud case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, pertaining to the siphoning off of funds from eight departments of the Haryana government and two departments of Chandigarh, including the municipal corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds, and related offences allegedly committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants. (HT Photo for representation)

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The searches were carried out at premises located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi NCR, which included the residential premises of senior public servants of the Haryana cadre, as well as M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and its director, in connection with irregularities committed and the receipt of proceeds of crime.

According to officials, the investigation has revealed evidence that public servants colluded with bank officials to facilitate the opening of accounts, transfer of funds, and subsequent diversion thereof. It is alleged that they received undue advantages for their facilitation and inaction. M/S Vipam Consultancy, Noida, was found to have received the crime proceeds into its account, which were subsequently transferred into the director’s personal account. Incriminating documents, digital devices, and property documents were seized during the search operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigations were conducted by the CBI after taking over one case from the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and two cases originally registered at the Economic Offences Police Station in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigations were conducted by the CBI after taking over one case from the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and two cases originally registered at the Economic Offences Police Station in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds, and related offences allegedly committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants. This fraud led to a total misappropriation of ₹661 crore.

After completing the initial investigation, the CBI has already filed its first chargesheet before the Panchkula CBI court, detailing the role of public servants from two Haryana departments: Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad. The chargesheet also explained the modus operandi used to fraudulently siphon off government funds parked with the IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

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