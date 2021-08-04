CBSE Class 10: Two Chandigarh students top in tricity with 99.8%

Two students from Chandigarh have emerged as the tricity toppers with 99.8% marks in the five main subjects, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of Class 10 exams on Tuesday.

Both Sanyam Agrawal, a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, and Vanshika Bhardwaj of KBDAV School, Sector 7, lost the lone mark in Hindi.

Since the board exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic, the marking was done by schools. Of the 80 marks kept for physical exams, 10 were given for periodic/unit tests, 30 for half yearly/mid-term exams and 40 for the pre-board exams.

The CBSE didn’t make a merit list this year, and no formula was given to calculate percentages based on the marks awarded by the board to determine any toppers. In pre-Covid times, the merit list was prepared taking the five main subjects, including mathematics, science and social science, English and another language.

On its basis, Sanyam and Vanshika have obtained 99.8% marks. “I am very interested in teaching and also run a Youtube channel with 8,000 subscribers where I teach concepts to the viewers and even my classmates,” said Sanyam, who has also participated in various chess and tennis tournaments. His father, Rakesh Agrawal, is an Indian Police Service officer currently posted in Ludhiana while his mother, Dr Sukriti Gupta, is a dentist.

Vanshika said she used to study for five to six hours a day and wants to become a doctor. Her mother, Archana Bhardwaj, is a medical practitioner.

Taking the best of five subjects (by including additional subjects), there are 12 more students who have come forward with 99.8%. Six of them are from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. Others are from Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and Gurukul Global School, Manimajra.

Chandigarh region 10th in India

In Chandigarh region, 99.46% students passed the exams, up from 86.21% last year. Overall, Chandigarh, which also comprises Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir, stood tenth among the 16 regions demarcated by the CBSE.

Panchkula, which covers Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, stood sixth with 99.77% pass percentage, while Trivandrum topped with 99.99%. In Chandigarh, the pass percentage of government-aided schools stood at 100% and that of government schools is 96.93%.