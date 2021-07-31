CBSE Class 12 results: Hiteshwar Sharma tops Chandigarh tricity area

Hiteshwar Sharma, 18, a humanities student at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, has emerged as the tricity topper in the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Friday.

Hiteshwar achieved 99.8% marks with perfect scores in sociology, political science, economics and physical education. A Panchkula resident, he aims to become an IAS officer.

His father, Ashutosh Rajan, is an HCS officer, posted at the Collector Excise Office, Haryana. His mother, Meenakshi Sharma, is a homemaker.

According to his school principal, Gulshan Kaur, Hiteshwar was a national topper in Class 10 as well and had been a part of the Haryana Under-17 cricket team.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Hiteshwar at his official residence and congratulated him for his exceptional performance. Hiteshwar was also among the Class 12 students who had interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in an online programme organised online by the Union education ministry.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not conduct the Class 12 exams this year and no merit list was released.

The results were prepared using a 30:30:40 formula – 40% weightage was given to marks in Class 12 internal exams, 30% to marks in Class 11 theory exams and 30% to average of best three performing subjects (out of five main) in Class 10.

Panchkula district achieved a pass percentage of 99.5% and Chandigarh 99.47%. Details of Mohali district were not shared by the CBSE.

With 99.4% marks, Aaditya Prasad, 17, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, had the highest score in non-medical stream in the tricity.

Aaditya Prasad (Sant Arora/HT)

Wishing to pursue computer science engineering (CSE), Aaditya, who lives in Mohali, said identifying his weaknesses helped him to focus better. His father, NG Prasad, is a professor at IISER, Mohali. Mother Jyothi Belavadi is also an academician.

Aditi Singla (Sant Arora/HT)

In commerce stream, Aditi Singla, 18, from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, and Abir, 18, from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, shared the top spot with 99% marks.

A Panchkula resident, Aditi wishes to go for BCom next. Her father, Davinder Kumar Singla, is a deputy general manager at Bharat Electronics Limited and mother Shifalika is a school teacher.

Abir (Sant Arora/HT)

Abir lives in Panchkula with doctor parents, Anil Kaushal and Sarita Kaushal.

Narmada Aggarwal (Sant Arora/HT)

At 98%, Narmada Aggarwal, 17, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, had the highest marks in medical stream. She wants to pursue MBBS and then MD. Her father, Sanjeev Aggarwal, is a businessman and mother Nisha Aggarwal runs a parlour. Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

UT govt schools improve performance

Chandigarh’s 40 government senior secondary schools secured a pass percentage of 98.7% –7.1% higher than the last session. Among them, 28 schools got 100% result. A total of 788 students secured above 90% marks.