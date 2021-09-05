Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBSE honours Chandigarh’s St Joseph’s School principal Monica Chawla
chandigarh news

CBSE honours Chandigarh’s St Joseph’s School principal Monica Chawla

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School principal Monica Chawla has been conferred the CBSE honour for excellence in teaching and school leadership
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Serving as CBSE centre of excellence district training coordinator, Monica Chawla has shared innovative teaching and classroom management techniques to educators through 170 trainings sessions within one-and-a-half year. (Representative Image/HT File)

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School principal Monica Chawla has been conferred the CBSE honour for excellence in teaching and school leadership.

Serving as CBSE centre of excellence district training coordinator, Chawla has shared innovative teaching and classroom management techniques to educators through 170 trainings sessions within one-and-a-half year.

She been conferred with 23 awards in the last four years, which include the prestigious ‘national achiever award’ as well as ‘most innovative principal award’. During the pandemic, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School received nine prestigious awards from different government bodies .

On receiving the award, Chawla said, “I am humbled by this recognition. This honours my institute, my staff members, my students and above all my management who have always trusted me and given me freedom to invest in innovation. This honour comes with an additional responsibility of contributing to the field of education with head, heart and hand, and innovate pedagogy for better learning outcomes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Worker dies of electrocution: Factory owner, crane operator booked

Punjab signs MoU with Amcham India to promote investment, ease of business

AAP's ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’ in Haryana from today

Blended learning: Now, PU depts to get feedback questionnaires
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP