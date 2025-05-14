CBSE results: Punjab’s Class 10 pass % drops, but better Chandigarh

Punjab’s performance in the Class-10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam slipped this year -- from 95.55% in 2024 to 94.49% in 2025, though its Class 12 performance showed improvement. The results for both classes were declared on Tuesday. Students celebrate the Class 12th CBSE examination result in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

In Class-12, the state’s pass percentage went from 91.94% in 2024 to 92.47% in 2025.

In both classes, Punjab students outperformed their counterparts in Chandigarh and girls scored better than boys.

A total of 1,09,678 students — 59,955 boys and 49,723 girls — of 1,490 schools appeared for the Class X exams. While the pass percentage of girls was 96.68%, slightly down from 97.35% in 2024, the pass percentage of boys was 92.67%, compared to 94.08% in 2024.

In Class-12, 92,020 students — 48,323 boys and 43,697 girls — appeared for the exams. Out of these, 85,092 students cleared the exam. Girls again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.74%, up from 89.32% in 2024, while 90.42% of boys passed, down from 94.92% in 2024. As many as students of 1,161 schools appeared in the exam at 283 centres.

In both Class-10 and 12, Punjab fared better than Chandigarh.

In Class 10, Punjab’s overall pass percentage was 94.49%, compared to Chandigarh’s 88.5%. In Class 12, Punjab scored 92.47%, ahead of Chandigarh’s 90.91%.

Chandigarh zone’s overall performance drops

In the Chandigarh region — which includes Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Punjab — the overall Class 10 pass percentage was 88.5%, down from 94.14% in 2024, and Class 12 pass percentage was 90.91%, a marginal decline from 91.09% in 2024.