CBSE results: Punjab’s Class 10 pass % drops, but better Chandigarh
In both classes, Punjab students outperformed their counterparts in Chandigarh and girls scored better than boys.
Punjab’s performance in the Class-10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam slipped this year -- from 95.55% in 2024 to 94.49% in 2025, though its Class 12 performance showed improvement. The results for both classes were declared on Tuesday.
In Class-12, the state’s pass percentage went from 91.94% in 2024 to 92.47% in 2025.
A total of 1,09,678 students — 59,955 boys and 49,723 girls — of 1,490 schools appeared for the Class X exams. While the pass percentage of girls was 96.68%, slightly down from 97.35% in 2024, the pass percentage of boys was 92.67%, compared to 94.08% in 2024.
In Class-12, 92,020 students — 48,323 boys and 43,697 girls — appeared for the exams. Out of these, 85,092 students cleared the exam. Girls again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.74%, up from 89.32% in 2024, while 90.42% of boys passed, down from 94.92% in 2024. As many as students of 1,161 schools appeared in the exam at 283 centres.
In both Class-10 and 12, Punjab fared better than Chandigarh.
In Class 10, Punjab’s overall pass percentage was 94.49%, compared to Chandigarh’s 88.5%. In Class 12, Punjab scored 92.47%, ahead of Chandigarh’s 90.91%.
Chandigarh zone’s overall performance drops
In the Chandigarh region — which includes Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Punjab — the overall Class 10 pass percentage was 88.5%, down from 94.14% in 2024, and Class 12 pass percentage was 90.91%, a marginal decline from 91.09% in 2024.