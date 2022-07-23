CBSE Class-10 results: Chandigarh’s Nahar Rohilla tops tricity with 99.8%

Scoring 99.8% marks, Nahar Rohilla of KBDAV School, Sector 7, has topped the tricity in the CBSE Class-10 exams, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon.

A resident of Sector 33, Nahar scored 499 out of 500 marks, losing only one mark in social sciences.

Nahar says he wants to opt for the medical stream and pursue his ambition of becoming a doctor. Although he has not finalised which specialty he will undertake.

The 15-year-old said he was very focused and thorough during classes and his class notes were his primary source for studying. He also solved a lot of sample papers before sitting for the exams. In his free time he is fond of listening to Punjabi music.

His father, Siddharth Rohilla, works with the Food Corporation of India, while his mother, Savita Rohilla, is a homemaker.

With schools still compiling results, as they were released late, several students of the tricity were found to have scored 99.6%, with 498 out of 500 marks, after Nahar’s 99.8%.

Four of them are from different schools in Mohali.

Aditi Chauhan is a student of Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Unnat Kaur Pannu is a student of Doon International School, Sector 69, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Baljot Kaur is a student of Mind Tree School, Kharar. (HT Photo)

Harpreet Kaur is a student of Guru Nanak Foundation School, Sector 91, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Aditi Chauhan is a student of Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10; Unnat Kaur Pannu of Doon International School, Sector 69; Baljot Kaur of Mind Tree School, Kharar, and Harpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Foundation School, Sector 91.

“I never expected 99.6%, but studied very hard and never went for coaching,” says Aditi.

Unnat says she studied for six hours daily and took her virtual classes very seriously. She wants to become an actor and will opt for humanities in Class 12.

Baljot says she relied on NCERT books for her preparations.

Two students with 99.6% marks are from Chandigarh and Panchkula – Vrinda Gupta of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh and Sai Gaurav Sahoo of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

Vrinda wants to take non-medical in Class 12 and become an engineer. Sahoo says he has been an all-rounder and excelled in various Olympiads.

Sai Gaurav Sahoo is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Among government schools of Chandigarh, Nisha Pandey of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 18, came first with 98.2%, followed by Tamanna of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37-B, with 97.6% and Divyanshee Rathi of GGMSSS, Sector 18, with 97.2%.

Chandigarh’s Class 10 pass percentage slides by over 17%

With the offline board exams being reintroduced this year, the pass percentage among Class 10 students from city schools saw a significant drop as per the data released by the CBSE.

The number has come down to 82.42%, a 17% drop from last year, when an impressive 99.46% students had cleared the exam. The figure stood at 86.21% in the year before that.

Of this, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 73.83% — the poorest result. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, meanwhile, had a pass percentage of 100%, independent schools had a percentage of 97.7% and Kednriya Vidyalayas 97.08%.

Government schools had last year recorded a pass percentage of 96.6%, but marked a 22.5% decline. Speaking about the drop, director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Because of Covid, the exams were not conducted by CBSE which is why there has been a fall. If there is a shortcoming its bound to be at all levels and over the next few weeks we will work to ensure that we do a better job in the next year’s exams.”

Brar added that, on the flipside, he was happy with how the schools and teachers had performed given that in 2020, the pass percentage of government schools stood at 77.32%.

Overall, girls outperformed their counterparts with a pass percentage of 85.06%, compared to 80.28% of boys.