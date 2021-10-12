CCPCR holds run on International Day of Girl Child

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) celebrated International Day of Girl Child by organising a “run for rights” on Monday. As many as 300 girls from 50 schools under the Girl India Project participated in the event.

The run started from the New Lake, Sector 42, Chandigarh, to the Sports Complex, Sector 42. It was addressed by Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion. A pledge on girl rights was taken and Anjum Moudgil, Olympic shooter, flagged off the run. The participants were led by child rights’ ambassador Mannat and participants were awarded by UT joint director, sports, Sunil Rayat.

Harjinder Kaur, CCPCR chairperson, and other members spoke on the challenges girls face, their empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights.

Girls form human chain for rights

In another event, 550 girls from 14 schools of the city joined hands to promote the girls India project’s slogan of ‘demand and claim your rights’, by standing in a human chain with pink turbans on from DAV Model School, Sector 15A, to Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Puneesh Jindia, member secretary, Chandigarh state legal services authority, was the chief guest on the occasion.

This was organised by the Peace Club of DAV Model School, Sector 15A, and NGO-Yuvsatta in collaboration with other schools, including Carmel Convent School and St John’s School.