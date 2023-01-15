CCTV cams helped nab one fourth of traffic violators in Panchkula in 2022

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras set up at traffic signals yielded 19,210 challans in 2022 — which made up for 26% of the total 73,929 challans issued.

As many as 393 CCTV cameras had been installed at 58 different points across the city by the municipal corporation (MC) on police’s request. A simple look at the 2021 numbers would show that the high resolution cameras have resulted in an increase in the number of traffic challans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Mamta Sauda said, “We had requested the municipal corporation to install CCTV cameras at various locations of the city. They have installed the cameras and the police have set up a control room, where 20 to 25 policemen are deployed.”

Notably, unlike Chandigarh, where challans are automatically generated the moment you violate the traffic norms, the CCTV cameras installed in Panchkula are manually controlled.

The special team working at the CCTV control room monitors traffic violations and keeps an eye on illegal activities being carried out in the district through the cameras. “These recordings are checked by the police and then challans are sent,” Sauda said.

The e-challan carries a photograph of the offence, has details about the traffic norm violated and the amount to be paid. Once the challan is issued, the data remains on the website of the ministry of roads, transport and highways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACP added that the city is also planning to move towards installation of automatically-controlled CCTV cameras in the future.

Speaking about the most common violations, she said, “The most number of challans were issued for not wearing helmets, seatbelt, using phones while driving and jumping red lights.”

Within the first week of January 2023, meanwhile, 1,053 challans have been issued for not wearing seat belts, driving without helmet, speeding and driving in the wrong lane. Of these, 350 challans were issued using CCTV cameras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON