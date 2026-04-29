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Census takes its toll on Chandigarh classrooms, 58% teachers pulled out for training

Chandigarh has roughly 37,000 teachers, including Samagra Shiksha teachers, out of which, 2,700 (58%) have been deputed as supervisors and enumerators for Census 2027, and put through an intensive three-day training programme, running in 60 batches.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Aashi Shekhar, Chandigarh
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More than half of Chandigarh’s government school teachers have been absent from classrooms since April 18. Reason: Census 2027 training.

The trainings have affected classes for last three weeks, and will continue till April 30 after which house listing will begin. (HT Photo)

The city has roughly 37,000 teachers, including Samagra Shiksha teachers, out of which, 2,700 (58%) have been deputed as supervisors and enumerators for Census 2027, and put through an intensive three-day training programme, running in 60 batches.

For nearly two weeks, portions of government schools have been left without their regular teaching staff. The training will continue till April 30, with the actual Census set to begin from May 1.

A government school teacher, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “During the three-day training sessions, schools have been entirely on adjustment, with no proper course of studies.”

Contract staff roped in, classes merged

Regardless, schools scrambled to manage. Seema Rani, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, said the school pre-planned its response by deploying contractual staff and Samagra Shiksha teachers to fill in, combining sections in senior classes, merging four sections of Classes 11 and 12 into three and conducting online classes for students who needed academic support. “While it may have been tricky, we came up with ways to manage the process,” she said.

While education secretary Prerna Puri remained unavailable for comments on the question of academic loss, director of school education (DSE) Nitish Singla said, “It’s under our consideration. The lost academic time will be compensated through extra effort by the teachers.”

Jatinder Grover, chairperson of the department of education, Panjab University, criticised the move, saying that the National Education Policy-2020 clearly discourages assigning non-academic duties to teachers except in exceptional circumstances. He said the large-scale deployment of teachers for Census work goes against the spirit of the policy and risks affecting classroom instruction.

Board results tell the story

UT’s government schools, meanwhile, have struggled with academic outcomes over the years. In this year’s Class 10 board results, the city’s lowest pass percentage stood at 32.65%, recorded in Government High School, Sector 47, while Government Model High School, Sector 38B, followed at 26.92%, a steep decline from 70% last year. Government Model High School, Sector 53, also continued to lag at 53.33%, underlining persistent performance concerns in the government school system.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Census takes its toll on Chandigarh classrooms, 58% teachers pulled out for training
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Census takes its toll on Chandigarh classrooms, 58% teachers pulled out for training
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