Central Bureau of Narcotics destroys 1,032 hectares of illicit cannabis cultivation in Himachal

In one of the operations conducted over two weeks in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed the illegal cultivation of cannabis in over 1,032 hectares (12,900 bighas) area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On receiving specific intelligence, teams of officers of CBN were formed and dispatched, which verified the intelligence and further carried out physical surveys resulting in the detection of illegal cultivation in the remote valleys. Subsequently, a destruction operation was started with the support of the district administration, forest department and the police, said Rajesh F Dhabre, Narcotics Commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics.

CBN officers adopted a two-pronged approach of creating awareness among villagers along with enforcement.

Community mobilisation was adopted by sensitising villagers about the adverse effects of drugs on the body and mind. Relevant penal provisions of the NDPS act were also explained to Village Pradhans and members. Villagers assisted CBN officers in destroying illicit cultivation, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said GPS coordinates were used to tag/mark the sensitive locations and DRONES were used for detection and surveillance of the illicit cannabis cultivation areas, which resulted in greater success of the entire operation.

“Mission Crackdown shall continue with the same vigour in other parts of the country, and CBN is fully committed against the Drug Menace,” he said.