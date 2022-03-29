Central service rules to UT staff: Desist from misinformation on routine matters, Capt tells AAP

Chandigarh : Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for distorting and misinterpreting a routine administrative decision of the central government providing central benefits to the employees working with the Union Territory administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Amarinder said this was a long-pending demand of the employees, many of whom are drawn from Punjab, that they should get all services benefits on a par with the central government employees. “Now that the central government has agreed to their demand, what is wrong about it and where does Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh gets diluted with this?” he asked.

“Otherwise”, he added, “I will be the first person to oppose any such move that will go against the interests of Punjab.”

Amarinder asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get a clarification from his supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal about his stand on the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal issue and other issues related to Punjab. “Let the AAP clear its stand on these issues instead of beating around the bush on petty administrative matters,” he challenged Mann.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief asked Mann and Kejriwal that instead of knit-picking, they should also provide similar benefits to the employees of the Punjab government as have been provided to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Amarinder asked the AAP leaders as also those from other political parties to desist from misinformation on routine administrative matters just to score brownie points.

AAP trying to misrepresent facts: BJP

Reiterating its stand that Punjab had complete and non-negotiable right over Chandigarh, the BJP on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party as what was its problem if the Union Territory of Chandigarh cadre employees, most of whom were Punjabis, were benefitted after being brought on a par with other central government employees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP also demanded that the Punjab government must implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission to benefit its employees like in Chandigarh.

Reacting to the AAP and some other political parties objection to the Union home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement, Punjab BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said instead of welcoming the decision, the AAP, for its vested interests, was trying to misrepresent the facts.