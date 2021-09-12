Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centralised courses at Chandigarh colleges: Give consent for third counselling from Sept 14 to 16
The merit list (course wise, pool wise and category wise) will be displayed at the DHE portal as well as college website onSeptember 17. (HT file)
As per details released by the higher education department, the list of vacant seats in the third counselling will be put up on the DHE website on September 14
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Candidates must give their consent for the third counselling of centralised courses of city colleges from September 14 till 1pm on September 16. This is for candidates who have already applied on the DHE portal.

As per details released by the higher education department, the list of vacant seats will be put up on the DHE website on September 14. The link for the Google forms, through which they can give their consent, will also be put up on the website by 2pm on September 14. The second counselling was held from September 8 to 10.

Merit list out on September 17

The merit list (course wise, pool wise and category wise) will be displayed at the DHE portal as well as college website on September 17, after which the admission will be made by the respective colleges on September 18, with the late fee as per Panjab University (PU) schedule.

Also, the department has also said that no fresh application will be entertained till further notice. “We will review after September 18 whether to invite fresh applications depending on the number of vacant seats,” said the official.

