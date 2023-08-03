New mountain township aimed at decongesting Shimla gets central nod

In a move aimed at easing the infrastructural burden on Shimla, the Centre has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of a new township proposed to come up near Jathia Devi, almost 30km from the main town.

A team from the ministry of housing and urban affairs is slated to visit the proposed site in Himachal Pradesh to assess its feasibility.

A team from the ministry of housing and urban affairs is slated to visit the proposed site to assess its feasibility.

A revised DDR was submitted by the Himachal government, which pegs the estimated cost of the project at ₹500 crore.

As per the initial DPR, the estimated cost was set to be ₹1,300 crore but it was subsequently trimmed down following the Centre’s recommendations.

The scheme under which this project falls, named Mountain Township, is overseen by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs, and it extends financial assistance ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 crore to eight states for the establishment of such townships.

“The Himachal government’s DPR has garnered positive feedback during various meetings convened so far. However, the release of funds will hinge on the findings of the central team’s on-site evaluation. The team is anticipated to visit the site by August 15, as confirmed by HIMUDA chief executive officer (CEO) RK Pruthi.

Presently, the state government possesses 35 hectares in the vicinity of Jathia Devi. Should the need arise, private land will also be considered for acquisition to fulfill the requirements of the scheme. The establishment of this new township holds the promise of not only decongesting Shimla but also offering respite to the bustling city. Prior efforts were undertaken by HIMUDA (Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority) for a project in the same region, with attempts even made to secure foreign funding during the previous Congress government. However, these efforts did not bear fruit. The introduction of the Mountain Township scheme by the Government of India provided a fresh avenue, leading to the submission of the successful DPR by the Himachal government.

Shimla is growing beyond its seams by leaps and bounds. Ribbon development along the Highways and even along the minor roads emanating from the city is a common feature. The already existing areas have got congested; the fringes and peri-urban areas, especially the prominent ridges like Sanjauli, Cemetery, Dhalli, Bhattakufar, Mehli, Kangnadhar, Khalini, and Bharari are acquiring considerable proportions of development.

