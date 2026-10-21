Centre approves staff recruitment: Ladakh’s first medical college to become operational in 2027

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has given its nod for the operationalisation of Ladakh’s first Government Medical College in Leh, from the academic year 2027–28, following the intervention of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

As an interim arrangement, two newly constructed buildings have been identified to serve as the academic block and students’ hostel. (HT Photo for representation)

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The approval paves the way for initiating recruitment against 103 sanctioned regular posts in a phased manner, in accordance with academic requirements.

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The development marks a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh for access to quality medical education within the Union territory.

The Government Medical College in Leh, would expand opportunities for students aspiring to pursue medical education, strengthen clinical training facilities and contribute to the long-term development of healthcare services in Ladakh.

On 13 July, the LG had written to Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, seeking a one-time relaxation from the condition requiring nearly 80% completion of infrastructure, before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff for the medical college.

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{{^usCountry}} The intervention was aimed at enabling preparatory recruitment to begin in time, for the proposed commencement of academic activities, even as the construction of the dedicated academic infrastructure progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The intervention was aimed at enabling preparatory recruitment to begin in time, for the proposed commencement of academic activities, even as the construction of the dedicated academic infrastructure progresses. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of the LG’s request and the urgency involved, the MoHFW agreed to the request, suggesting that the recruitment against the 103 posts will be undertaken in a staggered manner from academic year 2027–28 onwards, based on academic requirements identified by the UT administration.

The UT administration will also ensure that the posts are filled on a regular basis in accordance with the approved recruitment rules and that the medical college shifts to its dedicated infrastructure, as soon as the proposed facilities are completed.

Saxena thanked Nadda, saying the operationalisation of the meical college in Leh is an important milestone for Ladakh and fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the people.

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“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister J. P. Nadda for their continued support towards strengthening healthcare and medical education in Ladakh. This approval will enable us to begin the process of building the required academic team in a phased manner, in line with the academic needs. Our objective is to provide the youth of Ladakh greater access to quality medical education while strengthening the region’s healthcare system. We will work to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the commencement of the medical college in the academic year 2027–28,” Saxena said.

As an interim arrangement, two newly constructed buildings have been identified to serve as the academic block and students’ hostel.

The existing 200-bed SNM Hospital, supported by around 60 experienced doctors, is available to provide the clinical training required for the first batch of MBBS students.

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The interim facilities will be used temporarily, in accordance with the conditions stipulated by the department of expenditure, until the dedicated infrastructure is completed.