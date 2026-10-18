Under Project Him Sarovar: Ladakh LG lays stones for two water bodies in Kargil

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has laid the foundation stones for two water bodies at Barchay and Apati in Sodh tehsil under ‘Project Him Sarovar’ in Kargil, with a combined storage capacity of approximately 60–70 lakh litres, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said. During the programme, Yourbaltak councillor Manzoor Hussain also submitted a memorandum to the LG. (HT Photo)

The initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the acute water crisis faced by local communities and strengthening water security in the region, the spokesperson said.

Water scarcity in Sodh tehsil has severely affected agriculture and rural livelihoods, forcing some residents to migrate from their villages, he said, adding the new water bodies are expected to improve water availability, support agricultural sustainability and help revive village life.

During his previous visit to the area on September 2, the LG had witnessed first-hand the acute water shortage and its adverse impact on local agriculture and livelihoods. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, he had directed the district administration to identify potential water sources, including nearby glacier streams, that could be channelised to ensure a more dependable water supply to the villages.

The project envisages channelising nearby glacier streams to meet local water requirements, ensuring a more reliable water supply for agricultural activities and rural households, the spokesman said. He said the LG directed that the two reservoirs be completed by the end of November.

Emphasising the importance of water security for agriculture and rural development, Saxena directed deputy commissioner, Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, to take the necessary measures to ensure adequate irrigation water for the people of the concerned areas.

During the programme, Yourbaltak councillor Manzoor Hussain also submitted a memorandum to the LG, highlighting key developmental and public welfare issues concerning the constituency. Saxena assured residents that the administration would examine and address their genuine concerns on priority, the spokesperson added.