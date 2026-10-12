Shekhar Suman dismisses link between ED raids on producer and his anti-BJP jokes on Shekhar Tonite: ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not so weak’

Shekhar Suman has dismissed speculation that the Enforcement Directorate's raids on producer Dharmesh Sangani had anything to do with the political jokes on his YouTube show, Shekhar Tonite. The speculation came at a time when the actor-host's monologues criticising the government, including one in which he mocked a “tanashaah” (dictator), were drawing attention online. But Shekhar said he saw no reason to link the two, insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be rattled by satire on a comedy show. Shekhar Suman on ED raids on producer: ‘My show isn't that important’.

‘It's not anti-anyone, but pro-people’ Shekhar Suman has repeatedly said that Shekhar Tonite is not an anti-BJP show. In an interview with The Lallantop, he explained this through the example of a class monitor who must be held accountable when things go wrong. He also looked back at his late-night show Movers & Shakers, which began in 1997 under a BJP government and returned in 2012 when the Congress-led government was in power.

“If the class monitor lapses, the students would panic and hold him accountable, right? It doesn't matter who the monitor is. Like we used to take digs at PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier, we'd take digs at PM Manmohan Singh. We don't comment on any person or any government, but on the system at large. If you've elected someone to lead the system, if they go astray, you point it out to them. That's why it's not anti-anyone, but pro-people. We're just representing people and amplifying their voices. We'll do that tomorrow as well, when someone else is in power,” he said in the interview.

The actor said he respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi equally. However, he believes that respect for political leaders does not mean staying silent when something goes wrong.

Shekhar Suman says BJP leaders have praised his show Shekhar also said he had not received threatening calls over his monologues. Instead, he claimed, several BJP politicians had reached out to appreciate the show. He also questioned why the Prime Minister would be concerned about a YouTube programme when there were far bigger issues demanding his attention. The actor recalled how some people had predicted that the show would not make it past its first episode.

"I don't think PM Modi is so weak that his government would call me up for such a small show. He's a very powerful being. There are a lot of other things happening around the globe which warrant his attention far more," Suman said. He added a line inspired by poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz: ‘Aur bhi gham hain zamane mein Shekhar Tonite ke siwa’," before adding, “Why? Who'd stop it? PM Modi? He himself has said it multiple times that he likes to be critiqued. So, we took a cue from there. I'm presuming he has a sense of humour, and he wouldn't take it so seriously. It's part of democracy, and part of my profession. What we're saying is in the framework of entertainment and satire. So there's no reason for the government to worry. My show isn't that important.”

Shekhar explained that although he was initially confused about why BJP members were reaching out to him, their discussions proved quite constructive. Noting that a few leaders even came to his house, he stated that these interactions disprove the idea that citizens are afraid to criticise the government. He emphasised that his visitors were genuine and trustworthy, actively dismissing the widespread narrative of a climate of intimidation. Contrary to the rumour that no one can speak out, he pointed out that people are, in fact, freely expressing their dissent.