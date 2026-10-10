Nana Patekar was to be final guest on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite; finale cancelled after actor’s death: ‘No one can take his place’
Shekhar Suman cancelled the final episode of Shekhar Tonite, which was set to feature Nana Patekar.
The news of Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in mourning, with colleagues and loved ones remembering him with grief and affection. Recently, Shekhar Suman announced that he has decided to cancel the final episode of his talk show Shekhar Tonite following Nana’s demise on October 8. Shekhar shared that Nana was supposed to be the final guest on the show. After his death, he decided to cancel the episode rather than invite another celebrity to take his place.
'I want to come on your show'
Shekhar shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he remembered Nana. He said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait. He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me. He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”
'No one can take his place'
Shekhar Suman also spoke about his long association with Nana Patekar. He recalled working with the late actor in Sohanlal Kanwar’s 1990 film Tadap. Although the film never saw the light of day, Shekhar said the project gave him an opportunity to get to know Nana personally.
Deep Dive
He said, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories.”
About Nana Patekar's death
Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. The actor was cremated with full state honours on Thursday at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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