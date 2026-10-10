Nana Patekar was to be final guest on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite; finale cancelled after actor’s death: ‘No one can take his place’

Shekhar shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he remembered Nana. He said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait. He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me. He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”

The news of Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in mourning, with colleagues and loved ones remembering him with grief and affection. Recently, Shekhar Suman announced that he has decided to cancel the final episode of his talk show Shekhar Tonite following Nana’s demise on October 8. Shekhar shared that Nana was supposed to be the final guest on the show. After his death, he decided to cancel the episode rather than invite another celebrity to take his place.

He said, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories.”