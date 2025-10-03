Centre approves two new Kendriya Vidyalayas for Himachal

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur on Friday said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, including two for Himachal Pradesh at Kotkhai in Shimla district and Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

He said that this decision has been taken on the recommendation of the state government.

The education minister said that these new institutions would provide education from the pre-primary level onwards under the CBSE curriculum, in line with the National Education Policy, 2020. Thousands of children in the state would have access to quality education and modern infrastructure closer to home and it will also reduce the need to migrate for better educational opportunities.

He said that each Kendriya Vidyalaya provides direct employment to around 80 teaching and non-teaching staff, while the construction and allied works associated with these schools generate further opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers thereby contributing towards the local economy.

Thakur expressed his gratitude to the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for supporting the state government’s recommendations and extending full cooperation in ensuring that Himachal achieves this significant milestone in the field of education and infrastructure.

He said that the state government would continue to pursue similar initiatives so that more centrally sponsored institutions can be set up in the state, particularly in aspirational and educationally underserved districts. He said that these efforts and reforms under Vyavastha Parivartan in the education sector reflect the vision of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a knowledge hub, ensuring every child has equal access to quality education, modern facilities and opportunities to excel.