Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he strongly raised the issue of delayed highway and infrastructure projects in the state and pressed for time-bound completion of several key corridors and flyovers.

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

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According to an official statement, Mann urged the Centre to remove bottlenecks in long-pending road projects and speed up execution of works that have remained incomplete for years despite multiple extensions. He also sought upgradation of strategically important state roads into national highways, particularly those with economic, border-security and religious significance.

The CM demanded that the Ferozepur-Fazilka corridor, located close to the International Border, be declared a national highway, citing its strategic importance for connectivity and movement in the border belt.

He also sought national highway status for the Chandigarh-Landran-Chunni-Sirhind road, describing it as a crucial link between SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Mann highlighted that the route carries heavy daily traffic and gains additional significance during major religious gatherings such as the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the Union minister assured support for several major road projects in Punjab. These include the four-laning of the Bhawanigarh-Kotshamir road corridor via Sunam, Cheema Mandi, Bhikhi, Mansa and Maur, as well as the expansion of the Barnala-Bajakhana and Malerkotla-Barnala road stretches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the Union minister assured support for several major road projects in Punjab. These include the four-laning of the Bhawanigarh-Kotshamir road corridor via Sunam, Cheema Mandi, Bhikhi, Mansa and Maur, as well as the expansion of the Barnala-Bajakhana and Malerkotla-Barnala road stretches. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A major focus of the discussion was the delayed Wallah flyover project in Amritsar, which is being executed under the National Highways Authority of India. Mann informed the Centre that the project, originally scheduled for completion by September 15, 2023, has faced repeated delays despite extensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major focus of the discussion was the delayed Wallah flyover project in Amritsar, which is being executed under the National Highways Authority of India. Mann informed the Centre that the project, originally scheduled for completion by September 15, 2023, has faced repeated delays despite extensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM said the flyover is critical as it connects Amritsar airport with Harmandir Sahib and serves heavy vehicular and VIP movement throughout the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the flyover is critical as it connects Amritsar airport with Harmandir Sahib and serves heavy vehicular and VIP movement throughout the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann also sought expedited approval for the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Manali road project on National Highway 70. He noted that a four-laning project for this corridor had been sanctioned in 2016 but was later terminated after issues involving the contractor and delays in execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann also sought expedited approval for the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Manali road project on National Highway 70. He noted that a four-laning project for this corridor had been sanctioned in 2016 but was later terminated after issues involving the contractor and delays in execution. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said the Union minister appreciated Punjab’s “Sadak Surakhya Force,” and acknowledged its role in strengthening road safety enforcement in the state.

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