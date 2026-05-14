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Centre assures push for key highway projects after Punjab CM meets Nitin Gadkari

According to an official statement, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Centre to remove bottlenecks in long-pending road projects and speed up execution of works that have remained incomplete for years despite multiple extensions

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/new Delhi
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he strongly raised the issue of delayed highway and infrastructure projects in the state and pressed for time-bound completion of several key corridors and flyovers.

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to an official statement, Mann urged the Centre to remove bottlenecks in long-pending road projects and speed up execution of works that have remained incomplete for years despite multiple extensions. He also sought upgradation of strategically important state roads into national highways, particularly those with economic, border-security and religious significance.

The CM demanded that the Ferozepur-Fazilka corridor, located close to the International Border, be declared a national highway, citing its strategic importance for connectivity and movement in the border belt.

He also sought national highway status for the Chandigarh-Landran-Chunni-Sirhind road, describing it as a crucial link between SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Mann highlighted that the route carries heavy daily traffic and gains additional significance during major religious gatherings such as the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib.

The CM said the Union minister appreciated Punjab’s “Sadak Surakhya Force,” and acknowledged its role in strengthening road safety enforcement in the state.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre assures push for key highway projects after Punjab CM meets Nitin Gadkari
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre assures push for key highway projects after Punjab CM meets Nitin Gadkari
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